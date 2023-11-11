Stokes and Root shine as England post 337-9, Pakistan all but out of World Cup

Ben Stokes scored 84 in what is likely to be his last one-day international as England made 337-9 against Pakistan in the World Cup at Kolkata on Saturday.

Stokes -- dropped on 10 by Shaheen Shah Afridi off his own bowling -- rode his luck during a 76-ball innings.

Joe Root added a 72-ball 60 after England won the toss and batted.

When Jos Buttler won the toss, it effectively left Pakistan out of the semi-final race as they needed to beat England by 287 runs had they batted first to go ahead of New Zealand in the standings on net run-rate.

Stokes and Root built on a solid opening stand of 82 between Jonny Bairstow (59) and Dawid Malan (31), taking full advantage of a slow Eden Gardens pitch and some wayward bowling.

Bairstow hit seven boundaries and a six in his 61-ball knock -- his second fifty in an otherwise lacklustre performance in the tournament.

Malan was the first to go, miscuing a reverse sweep off spinner Iftikhar Ahmed while Bairstow was caught in the covers off Haris Rauf, Pakistan's best bowler with 3-64.

Once Stokes, who came out of ODI retirement for the World Cup, got a life he continued to bat like he did during his century against the Netherlands in Pune three days ago, cracking 11 boundaries and two sixes.

He was finally yorked by Shaheen in the 41st over.

Root hit four boundaries in his third half century of the World Cup before he was caught off a leading edge against Shaheen who finished with 2-72.

Harry Brook made 30, with two sixes and as many fours, and Buttler hit 27 with a six and three boundaries as the pair added a quick 45 with England scoring 97 runs in the last ten overs.

With Pakistan all but out of the race, New Zealand will be the fourth team for semi-finals and will face undefeated India.

Australia and South Africa will meet in the other semi-final.