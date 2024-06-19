Stoinis holds top-spot while Shakib moves up to third in new ICC T20 all rounders' rankings

Australia cricketer Marcus Stoinis climbed in the recently released ICC Men's T20I All-rounder Rankings and grabbed the top spot after his stupendous performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

"Mohammad Nabi's stay at the top of the ICC Men's T20I All-rounder Rankings has been short, with some stunning performances boosting Australia's Marcus Stoinis to the summit," ICC said in a statement.

Stoinis' 2/9 helped Australia to hammer Namibia, but he saved his most important contribution until last in the group stage, hitting an inspired 59 from 29 balls to steer the Aussies to a victory over Scotland that looked a long way off when he came to the crease at 60/3 in the ninth over.

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan make up the top three, with Nabi slipping down the rankings but still close behind in fourth.

While the batting power of West Indies is the headline feature of their squad, it has been their bowlers who have shone the brightest so far in the tournament, and the rankings reflect that. Akeal Hosein is the big mover, surging up six places in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings into second. England's Adil Rashid remained No. 1.

Alzarri Joseph has also jumped six spaces to just outside the top ten, while teammate Gudakesh Motie has surged 16 spots up the rankings into 13th.

The top four of the Men's Batting Rankings remain the same, with Suryakumar Yadav, Phil Salt, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan occupying those spots.

But change is on the horizon with some in-form players making big moves up the rankings a little lower down.

Australian opener Travis Head is up five places to fifth, while West Indies star Nicholas Pooran is up eight to 11th.

There's also a notable rise from Sherfane Rutherford after his extraordinary 68* against New Zealand. The West Indies finisher isn't likely to trouble the top ten in the rankings any time soon but moved up 43 places to 42nd thanks to his World Cup heroics.