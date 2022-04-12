'That still gives me goosebumps': Devdutt Padikkal reveals Kohli's heartwarming gesture

Sports

Hindustan Times
12 April, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 03:40 pm

Related News

'That still gives me goosebumps': Devdutt Padikkal reveals Kohli's heartwarming gesture

"The one thing that I remember pretty clearly was when Virat was being followed by a camera and he told the cameraman ‘Go to him (Devdutt). He is the main man today’, and you know that still gives me goosebumps whenever I think about it," Padikkal said on 'Red Bull's Greatness Starts Here', a video of which was shared by CricTracker.

Hindustan Times
12 April, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 03:40 pm
&#039;That still gives me goosebumps&#039;: Devdutt Padikkal reveals Kohli&#039;s heartwarming gesture

Virat Kohli knows how and when to give back to the game that has given him everything. Kohli, who made his India debut under MS Dhoni, couldn't have asked for a better first captain. He saw first hand how Dhoni seamlessly made a transition that saw more youngsters rise through the ranks so that when his time is up, the next crop of players is capable enough to usher Indian cricket into the next era. That is exactly what Kohli did. When it was his time to take over as captain, Kohli ensured the next generation of cricketers kept coming through the ranks, to an extent that today, when he is no longer captain, Team India has ample depth to field a second-string XI good enough to beat a quality international team. 

Be in Indian cricket or the IPL, Kohli never shies away from giving young talents the opportunity and platform to prove themselves. While his trust in the up-and-coming youngsters is highly appreciative, Kohli did the same with his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. In IPL 2020, Kohli gave Devdutt Padikkal a chance and he proved his captain right by scoring 473 runs becoming only the second batter ever to amass over 400 runs in his maiden IPL season.

Padikkal carried on his sublime form the following year and tallied 411 more in 2021, including a maiden IPL century. With Kohli at the other end, Padikkal smashed Rajasthan Royals en route to an unbeaten 101 as RCB won handsomely by 10 wickets. Looking back at the match, Padikkal recalls being floored by a heartwarming gesture by Kohli.

"The one thing that I remember pretty clearly was when Virat was being followed by a camera and he told the cameraman 'Go to him (Devdutt). He is the main man today', and you know that still gives me goosebumps whenever I think about it," Padikkal said on 'Red Bull's Greatness Starts Here', a video of which was shared by CricTracker.

"I pretty much remember everything about that day. All my life I had never imagined that at 20 years old, I would be scoring an IPL hundred. So to be able to do that at the Wankhede Stadium which has so much history to it and in the presence of people like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, and cricketers like that, it was just incredible."

"Obviously, playing for India is the biggest achievement I could have asked for. As a child, someone who loved cricket, playing for your country is the ultimate goal so that was definitely the biggest moment in my life and career. Especially for my parents because when I was 11, we moved from Hyderabad to Bengaluru just so that I could have a real go at cricket," added Padikkal.

 

Cricket

Virat Kohli / Devdutt Padikkal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

5h | Habitat
Tarique Afzal. Illustration: TBS

AB Bank aims to expand services to every corner of Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
By the end of this year, Osudpotro wants to provide the fastest delivery all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Osudpotro: An online pharmacy looking to be more than a drugstore

7h | Panorama
Bitcoin has its advocates, though has too short a history and too high a volatility to be considered a safe inflation hedge. Photo: Bloomberg

Know a good inflation hedge? Tell me, please

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

31m | Videos
New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

41m | Videos
Why NATO didn’t take part in Ukraine war

Why NATO didn’t take part in Ukraine war

46m | Videos
Investors frustrated not getting enough facilities at ‘One-stop services’

Investors frustrated not getting enough facilities at ‘One-stop services’

51m | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds