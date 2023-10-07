Steyn says Shakib's captaincy 'impressive' against Afghanistan

Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn was impressed with Shakib Al Hasan's captaincy in their World Cup opener against Afghanistan where they cruised to a six-wicket win after bundling them out for 156.

Shakib led from the front with a crucial three-wicket haul and made effective changes in bowling, never letting Afghanistan off the hook.

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Steyn credited Shakib for triggering an Afghanistan batting failure.

"When wickets were not coming, Shakib brought himself on and the wickets followed. And he knew when to bring back the pacers to strike and when things eased up, he went back to spin again. That was an impressive captaincy," he said.

"It's all about adapting [to the conditions] and those captains can generally get their teams over the line. We saw that with Tom Latham, Babar Azam and now Shakib. So, great captaincy," he added.