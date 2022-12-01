Steven Smith equals Don Bradman's record, nearly matches Tendulkar in epic double hundred

Sports

Hindustan Times
01 December, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 05:34 pm

Related News

Steven Smith equals Don Bradman's record, nearly matches Tendulkar in epic double hundred

Smith scored his 29th Test century, thus equaling the legendary Don Bradman's record. He reached the landmark in his 88th Test while Bradman had scored his 29th century in his 51st match.

Hindustan Times
01 December, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 05:34 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

It was a day for records in Perth as Australia compiled a mammoth 598/4 in their first Test against the West Indies. Their innings was dominated by Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, both of whom scored double centuries. They also compiled 251 runs off 398 balls for the third wicket before Labuschagne's innings came to an end.

Smith scored his 29th Test century, thus equaling the legendary Don Bradman's record. He reached the landmark in his 88th Test while Bradman had scored his 29th century in his 51st match. Additionally, Smith is also the third fastest in terms of innings to 29 Test centuries. This was his 155th innings and above him is India great Sachin Tendulkar, who got there in 148 innings. Bradman remains the fastest, having reached the mark in just 79 innings.

This was Smith's fourth career double century. That makes him the fifth Australian to score four double centuries. He joins his former captain Michael Clarke and Greg Chappell, both of whom had scored four double tons. Ricky Ponting has scored six double centuries while Bradman had scored a whopping 12 in his storied career.

While Smith remained unbeaten on 200 off 311 balls, Labuschagne had scored 204 off 350. This is the fifth instance of two batters scoring double centuries for Australia in the same innings. Australia's score of 598 is their second highest score against the West Indies at home in Test, with only the 619 they scored in Sydney all the way back in 1969 being above it. It is also their second highest in a Test innings before the fall of their fourth wicket.

West Indies trail by 524 runs at stumps after toiling in the field for 152.4 overs in Perth, but their fightback began well, with them ending the day on 74 without loss. The hosts closed their first innings when Travis Head was bowled for 99 by part-time spinner Kraigg Brathwaite.

Cricket

Steven Smith / Don Bradman / Sachin Tendulkar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

6h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

7h | Panorama
On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

9h | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

18h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

20h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

20h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending