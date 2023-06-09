Steve Waugh not happy with Rohit, Dravid after India's batting collapse

Sports

Hindustan Times
09 June, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 05:23 pm

Related News

Steve Waugh not happy with Rohit, Dravid after India's batting collapse

At the end of the day, India had lost half of their side and in the first session of Day 3, KS Bharat also departed without largely troubling the scorers. Former Australia captain Steve Waugh wasn't too happy with India's team selection for the clash and while many had suggested that Ravichandran Ashwin could've added tooth to the Indian bowling, Waugh believes the off-spinner could've also strengthened the batting order.

Hindustan Times
09 June, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 05:23 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Team India endured a disappointing outing with the bat in the first innings of the World Test Championship final against Australia. After the Aussies put a strong score of 469 in the first innings, India faced a flurry of early dismissals – being reduced to 71/4 before even the 20-over mark. Star Indian batters Rohit Sharma (15), Shubman Gill (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (14), and Virat Kohli (14) were dismissed cheaply in the first innings of the Ultimate Test, adding to the side's concerns in the game.

At the end of the day, India had lost half of their side and in the first session of Day 3, KS Bharat also departed without largely troubling the scorers. Former Australia captain Steve Waugh wasn't too happy with India's team selection for the clash and while many had suggested that Ravichandran Ashwin could've added tooth to the Indian bowling, Waugh believes the off-spinner could've also strengthened the batting order.

"I would have picked Ashwin for his batting, let alone his bowling. That is why I can't believe he isn't playing because he has got five Test centuries as well. It is very strange," Waugh told AAP.

"It looks green on top but underneath it is crumbly and a bit dry. You can get lulled into the overcast sky and green pitch and think it is going to do everything.

"As soon as the sun comes out it is totally different and dries out quickly.I do think (India) have picked the wrong side. Spin will play a big part in this Test match and it is going to be up and down," he further said.

Barring Ajinkya Rahane – who reached his half-century in the morning session of Day 3 – the Indian batting lineup had a forgettable outing. Only Ravindra Jadeja (48) could brave the Aussie pace attack as he played a counter-attacking knock, taking only 51 deliveries for his score.

Cricket

Steve Waugh / India Cricket Team / Rohit Sharma / Rahul Dravid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

3h | Wheels
Infograph: TBS

Balancing lives and livelihoods: How can South Asia prepare for the next pandemic?

5h | Panorama
Earning more money isn’t exactly a priority for Messi, already one of the world’s richest athletes. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Lionel Messi chose Miami over Riyadh

6h | Panorama
Many stores at the solar wholesale markets are now half full. Or half empty. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Empty stores and crowded corridors: How the solar market ran out in a week

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

28m | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

23h | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

8h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg