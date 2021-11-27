'Steve Smith's crime was greater': Australia great Ian Chappell slams batter's appointment as Test team's vice-captain

27 November, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 06:57 pm

Australia great Ian Chappell is not happy with Cricket Australia’s decision to appoint Steve Smith as deputy to the newly-appointed captain of its Test team, Pat Cummins.

Australia great Ian Chappell is not happy with Cricket Australia's decision to appoint Steve Smith as deputy to the newly-appointed captain of its Test team, Pat Cummins. Looking back at the infamous ball tampering scandal from March of 2018, Chappell said he fails to see the logic behind CA appointing Smith as vice-captain over Warner, who held the post when the episode broke out.

"For starters, I have a problem – why is Steve Smith looked upon as a different punishment to David Warner? In fact, if anything, I think Steve Smith's crime was greater. For a captain to say, 'I don't want to know' when cheating is involved, is not correct. A captain has got to know, he's got to find out and he's got to do something about it," Chappell said on 2GB's Wide World of Sports program.

Smith, the then captain and Warner, his then-deputy were handed 12-month bans for their involvement in the ball tampering saga, and although both cricketers have served their punishment and returned a clean slate, Chappell cannot wrap his head around the fact that Smith has returned to a leadership role. 

"Either Steve Smith has a two-year ban from captaincy and so does David Warner, or Steve Smith has a life ban and so does Dave Warner. Same thing. Cheating is cheating, whether it's big cheating or little cheating, it's still cheating in my book."

Smith addressed concerns from several corners following his new role in the team, while highlighting that he has learnt a great deal from his mistakes in the past, which in turn, has made him into a better cricketer and advanced his skills as a leader.

"I've been in a position the last few years playing as a leader and now the opportunity obviously to be standing here next to Patrick as a formal leader, a titled leader, I'm truly honoured," he had said.

"There will be some negativity from some people around it, I understand that and I get that, but for me, I know that I've grown a great deal over the last three or four years. I'm a more rounded individual, and in turn, it's turned me into a better leader and I'm excited to be in this position next to Patrick."

Steve Smith / Ian Chappell / Australia Cricket Team

