Steve Cooper named manager of Leicester City

Sports

AFP
20 June, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 04:31 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Leicester City have appointed former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper as their new manager, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Thursday.

"Leicester City Football Club can today confirm the appointment of Steve Cooper as our new First Team Manager ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season. Steve, 44, has agreed a three-year contract," the club said in a statement.

Cooper fills the vacuum left by Enzo Maresca, who left for the vacant post at Chelsea earlier this month.

Maresca, 44, had steered 2016 Premier League champions Leicester back to the Premier League after just one season in the Championship.

"We are delighted to welcome Steve to Leicester City," said Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha in a statement.

"His vision for the team, including his ability to develop players and implement a dynamic style of play, is very much aligned with our aspirations for the Club.

"As a leader, he has the ability to build on the strong relationship that has been forged between our fans and our team, strengthening a bond that will be vital to us re-establishing the Club in the Premier League."

Cooper guided Forest to promotion in 2022 but was fired in December 2023 with the club deep in relegation trouble. They eventually remained in the Premier League under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

"I am really excited and proud to be appointed Leicester City's First Team Manager," said Welshman Cooper.

"This is a fantastic club with a rich history and passionate supporters.

"I am excited to work with such a talented squad and I'm looking forward to the challenge of achieving our shared ambitions in the Premier League."

