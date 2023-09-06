Stern Pakistan test awaits Shanto-less Tigers in Super Fours

The last time Pakistan locked horns with Bangladesh in the Asia Cup at home was way back in 2008. Only one player from that match - Mushfiqur Rahim - is part of the ongoing tournament. Pakistan's most prolific batter in the current squad - Babar Azam - played the Under-15 World Championship that year. Fast bowler Naseem Shah was only five years old at that time.

A lot has happened since that game in Karachi. Bangladesh grew from strength to strength especially in ODIs. Pakistan's journey has had a lot of ebbs and flows but right now they have probably the world's most settled ODI unit and are deservedly the top-ranked team in the world.

Bangladesh have momentarily silenced the critics after a near-perfect performance against Afghanistan in Lahore in their second match but they have their work cut out against the most lethal fast-bowling attack in the world in their first Super Fours game.

The trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf ran riot against India and it was only the second time fast bowlers picked up all ten wickets for Pakistan in an ODI.

Bangladesh have never faced Rauf and Naseem in ODIs. Shaheen has played just two ODIs against Bangladesh, the last of them was in a 2019 World Cup match in Manchester where he got a six-wicket haul. And it was the last time Bangladesh faced Pakistan in the 50-over format too.

Even after a terrific win over Afghanistan, Bangladesh still have a lot to ponder. Mohammad Naim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz opened the innings against Afghanistan but none of them is likely to do the job in the World Cup. With Litton Das recovering from fever and rejoining the team, it remains to be seen whether he continues to open or drops down to lower middle order.

If he does open, Miraz will be up against the devastating Shaheen, who has 32 wickets in the powerplay in only 37 innings and has developed a reputation of being a first-over specialist. But he is not afraid of any bowler after hitting a magnificent century against a bowling attack his head coach Chandika Hathurusingha called "one of the best in the world".

"Actually I am always ready for any bowler. It's a new journey for me because to be there from the start [augurs well for me]. If the team management gives me an opportunity, I will be able [to perform] in the middle in the next matches too," he said.

"I am not worried about any bowler [like Shaheen Shah Afridi or anyone]. I just want to play in the middle. It will be a great opportunity for me in the next match (if I open), and if I play well, I might as well play in the top order. If I cannot play in the opening slot, I can play in the top order if the team management gives me an opportunity."

Bangladesh have lost Najmul Hossain Shanto to a hamstring injury. He has been in phenomenal form across formats after a difficult start to his international career. Shanto averages 42.86 in the last 12 months which is much higher than his career average of 29.7.

Bangladesh, however, will be happy with the performance of the bowling unit. Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam bowled with a lot of venom against Afghanistan and shared seven wickets among themselves. Hasan Mahmud's inclusion over Mustafizur Rahman was not very fruitful though.

On the other hand, Pakistan will be a little bit worried about their spin attack as Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz were negotiated fairly easily by India. Their batters too will face the first big test in the tournament as the match against India got abandoned due to rain.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been a happy hunting ground for Pakistan recently. They have won four out of their last five completed games on this ground, most notably chasing down a mammoth 349 against Pakistan last year.

Pakistan, the no. 1 ODI team at the moment, will go into the match as clear favourites but the rejuvenated Bangladesh side will look to repeat their 2018 Asia Cup heroics where the Tigers choked the former in a low-scorer in Abu Dhabi.