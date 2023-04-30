Stats - Yashasvi Jaiswal's sensational hundred against Mumbai at Wankhede

Continuing his free-scoring run in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a sensational century against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. The RR opener notched up his maiden IPL century in match No.42 of the cash-rich league between former champions Mumbai and Rajasthan. Jaiswal's batting masterclass propelled Sanju Samson and Co. to a massive total against the hosts at Wankhede.

Opener Jaiswal joined forces with superstar Jos Buttler to punish the MI bowling attack after RR skipper Samson won the toss and opted to bat at Wankhede. Jaiswal and Buttler stitched a remarkable 72-run opening stand inside the first seven overs. In a match where Buttler (18), Samson (14) and Devdutt Padikkal (2) struggled to get going, Jaiswal launched an all-out attack on the MI bowlers in the high-scoring encounter.

Leading the batting charge of the 2008 champions in the 1000th match of the IPL, youngster Jaiswal completed his century in the 18th over of the innings. Jaiswal struck a boundary on the penultimate ball of Riley Meredith's over to notch up his maiden ton in the IPL 2023. The local hero also entered his name into history books after slamming his first-ever century in his much-promising IPL career.

Jaiswal is the fourth-youngest batter to score a century in the cash-rich league. The RR opener is only behind Manish Pandey (19y, 253 days), Rishabh Pant (20y, 218 days) and Devdutt Padikkal (20y, 289 days) in the special list. The Mumbaiker also holds the record for smashing the highest individual score in the IPL as an uncapped player. Jaiswal is the fifth uncapped Indian batter to score a century in the world's richest T20 league. After legendary New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum (158* in 2008), Jaiswal has become the second batter to register the highest score in an IPL match where no other teammate scored more than 20 runs. Jaiswal's sublime knock of 124 off 62 balls also guided RR to their highest total against MI in the IPL.

Jaiswal has also registered the highest individual score by a RR batter in the IPL. The Indian batter has surpassed Jos Buttler (124 vs SRH) to achieve the massive feat in the T20 tournament. The 21-year-old is also the leading run-getter in the IPL 2023. The Orange Cap holder has accumulated 428 runs in 9 matches. "I think I enjoyed every part of my innings. I was thinking right, planning right and hitting the right shots. I have practised all the shots that I want to play. Every time I hold a bat, be it in the nets or the match, I feel the same way. I have worked hard with Zubin sir. It is really special but it is just one game and I want to keep going. I know my role in the team, make sure run-rate is high and contribute in whatever way possible to the team," an emotional Jaiswal reflected on his knock during the innings break.