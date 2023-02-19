Stats - Virat Kohli fastest to 25000 international runs

Hindustan Times
19 February, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 01:58 pm

Stats - Virat Kohli fastest to 25000 international runs

Leading India's batting charge after the dismissal of skipper Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of the 2nd Test, Kohli teamed up with premier batter Cheteshwar Pujara to complete a successful run chase of the 115-run target set by Pat Cummins and Co. in the second match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Synonymous with breaking records and creating history across all formats of the game, run machine Virat Kohli achieved another massive feat during the 2nd Test between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. 

Leading India's batting charge after the dismissal of skipper Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of the 2nd Test, Kohli teamed up with premier batter Cheteshwar Pujara to complete a successful run chase of the 115-run target set by Pat Cummins and Co. in the second match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Scripting history during the 2nd session of the 2nd Test at Delhi, Kohli completed 25,000 runs in international cricket on his home ground. The former Indian skipper has shattered the world record which was previously set by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in international cricket. Batting icon Kohli has achieved the incredible feat in 549 innings.

Batting legend Tendulkar has achieved the same feat in 577 innings. While former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting completed 25k runs in 588 innings, legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis unlocked the same milestone in 594 innings. Kallis and Ponting are followed by Sri Lanka icons Kumar Sangakkara (608 innings) and Mahela Jayawardene(701 innings).

Kohli only needed to score 52 runs in the 2nd Test match to secure the world record at Delhi. The former Indian skipper was 141 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in Test cricket at home when the star batter played his first red-ball match for India in Delhi since 2017 on Friday.

The 34-year-old perished for 20 off 31 balls in the 2nd innings. Kohli was stumped for the first time in his career by Todd Murphy in the 19th over. Earlier, Kohli missed out on notching up his 29th half-century in the 1st innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Kohli had played a gritty knock of 44 off 84 balls in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test between India and Australia.

The batting icon played a forgetful knock of 12 off 26 balls in the 1st Test against Australia at Nagpur. India had hammered Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the series opener of the Border-Gavaksar Trophy at Nagpur. Run machine Kohli has registered four centuries in international cricket since September 2022. However, the former India captain last scored a Test ton in 2019.

Cricket

Virat Kohli / India Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

5h | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

3h | Panorama
Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

1d | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

1d | Panorama

