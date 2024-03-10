Stats: Sixes galore for Rishad, Jaker and Bangladesh in Sri Lanka series

Bangladesh lost the three-match T20I series 2-1 against Sri Lanka but the batters, especially the middle and lower middle order batters, produced some strong performances. The series saw impressive big-hitting from the likes of Jaker Ali and Mahmudullah in the first T20I and Rishad Hossain and Taskin Ahmed in the third game.

It was a series where both the teams hit a lot of sixes. Let us have a look at some of the important numbers, mostly related to sixes, of the series.

0 - Before Saturday, no other Bangladesh batter hit as many as seven sixes in a T20I innings. In the first T20I, Jaker Ali hit six sixes which was a national record. But on Saturday, Rishad smashed seven maximums in his 53 off 30 deliveries.

1 - There was only one instance of a Bangladesh batter hitting a half-century batting at eight or lower in T20Is before Rishad. Afif Hossain smashed 52 off 26 against Zimbabwe in 2020 to script a memorable win. Rishad's 53 is now the highest by a Bangladesh tail-ender in T20Is. It is also the only 50+ score by a Bangladesh batter that did not feature a single four.

3 - It was just the third time Bangladesh hit more sixes than fours in a T20I match (minimum five sixes). Bangladesh hit 10 sixes and nine fours in the third T20I on Saturday. The first instance was against Papua New Guinea at Al Amerat in the 2021 T20 World Cup (eight fours and nine sixes). After that series, Bangladesh played Pakistan in a T20I series where they hit just three fours and seven sixes in a match.

7 - Rishad pumped seven sixes which is now the highest by a lower order (8-11) batter in a T20I between two Full Members in T20I history.

25 - Bangladesh hit 25 sixes in the series, the most by the team in a bilateral T20I series. The previous record was 21 set in the Ireland T20I series last year.

31 - Taskin Ahmed blasted a quick 31 off 21 in the third T20I which is now the highest by a number nine (or lower) batter in T20Is for Bangladesh. The previous best was 28 scored by Naeem Islam against India in the T20 World Cup in 2009.

55 - 55 sixes were hit by Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the series which was comfortably the highest in a bilateral T20I series in Bangladesh. The previous record in a three-match series was 46, set in the Bangladesh-West Indies series in 2018/19.