Stats - SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

The Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) is hosting its 200th international match today and interestingly the venue is hosting Bangladesh for the 100th time in ODIs.

The SBNCS has become the sixth venue to host 200 international matches. It's also the sixth venue to host a team 100 times in ODIs.

The Sydney Cricket Ground has hosted the highest number of international matches (289).

164 out of 199 (completed) matches hosted at this venue featured Bangladesh. The home side won 75, lost 85, drew three and one match was abandoned.

The SBNCS hosted its first ODI back in 2006. The match involving Bangladesh and Zimbabwe was won by the hosts.