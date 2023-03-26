Stats - A run-fest like never before in Centurion

It was a run-fest like never before at the SuperSport Park in Centurion as the batters pulverised the bowlers of both sides. After 38.5 overs of outrageous ball-striking, it was South Africa who came on top.

Johnson Charles' magnificent century went in vain as Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks and towards the end captain Aiden Markram gave the visiting bowlers a very hard time.

Here are some of the significant stats from the high-scoring game.

259 - South Africa's 259 for four is now the highest successful run-chase in the history of T20s, going past Bulgaria's 246 for four against Serbia. It's also the highest total while chasing, edging Quetta Gladiators' 253 for eight against Multan Sultans at the PSL earlier this month.

517 - The match also saw the highest number of runs scored in a T20 match. The previous highest aggregate was 515 that was scored in the match between Sultans and Gladiators mentioned above. It was also the first time a total of 500 runs or so were scored in an international T20 match. 488 had been the highest aggregate in T20Is scored in Auckland by Australia and New Zealand in 2018.

102 - South Africa became the first team to score 100 or more inside the powerplay in a T20I. However, it is not the highest powerplay score in T20 cricket. The 100-run mark has been breached three times before in the 20-over format - by Nottinghamshire, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Kolkata Knight Riders, all coming in 2017.

14.03 - Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks added 152 off 10.5 overs in the chase. It was the first 150-run opening stand in T20Is with a run rate as high as 14.03.

99 - Quinton de Kock was unbeaten on 99 at the end of the tenth over. It is now the highest individual score at the halfway mark in T20Is and the fifth-highest in T20 cricket. Four batters - Usman Khan, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill and Adam Gilchrist - have scored hundreds inside the first 10 overs. South Africa's 149/0 at the end of the 10th is also the highest at the halfway stage in a T20I innings.

39 - Johnson Charles smashed 10 fours and 11 sixes in his breathtaking 118 off 46 balls. He completed his hundred off just 39 balls, becoming the fastest West Indies batter to achieve the feat. Chris Gayle's 47-ball hundred had been the fastest for the Caribbeans.

15 - Quinton de Kock reached his fifty in just 15 deliveries. This was the fastest T20I half-century by a South Africa batter and interestingly de Kock broke his own record. His 17-ball fifty in Durban against England in 2020 had been the fastest prior to this match.

22 - West Indies equalled the record of most sixes (22) in a T20I. Afghanistan also hit 22 against Ireland in Dehradun in 2019 in their destructive innings of 278 for three. The 35 sixes hit in this match was also the joint-most in a T20I.