Stats: Records galore for Rohit Sharma against Afghanistan

India captain Rohit Sharma hit his first hundred in the 2023 World Cup against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

It was his seventh century in World Cups, the most by anyone in the history of the tournament.

Rohit bettered his predecessor Sachin Tendulkar's record who hit six hundreds across six World Cups (1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011).

Rohit hit one century in the 2015 World Cup and five in the 2019 edition where he was also the highest run-getter with 648 runs.

In the same innings, Rohit broke three more records. He reached 1000 runs in World Cups in his 19th innings, the joint-fastest in the tournament's history.

Rohit's hundred against Afghanistan came off 63 balls, the fastest by an Indian in World Cups. He broke Kapil Dev's record (72 balls) to become India's fastest centurion. He is now the leading six-hitter in ODIs as well, going past Chris Gayle's tally of 553.