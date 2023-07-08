Stats: Record-breaking outings for Gurbaz, Ibrahim, Shakib

Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have tormented Bangladesh bowlers in the second ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and decided to field first on a batting paradise.

The bowlers couldn't repay the faith as they couldn't break through until the 37th over. Gurbaz and Ibrahim, who have been playing together since their age-level days, created a number of records en route to their 256-run stand.

1 - 256 between Gurbaz and Ibrahim is the highest-ever partnership for any wicket for Afghanistan, going past 218* by Mohammad Shahzad and Karim Sadiq against Scotland in 2010.

2 - This is the second-highest opening stand in Bangladesh, only behind 292 put on by Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das against Zimbabwe in Sylhet in 2020. It is also the second-highest opening stand against Bangladesh in ODIs.

6 - Ibrahim Zadran took a backseat when Gurbaz was going great guns. But his innings was equally important as he anchored the Afghanistan innings in an efficient manner. This was the sixth time both the openers got hundreds against Bangladesh.

145 - It was Rahmanullah Gurbaz's career-best knock in ODIs, going past 127 he scored on his debut against Ireland in Abu Dhabi.

217 - Gurbaz and Ibrahim's partnership was the longest one in terms of balls faced against Bangladesh in Bangladesh in the first innings. This was the first time Bangladesh failed to get a wicket inside 30 overs bowling first in a home ODI.

400 - Shakib Al Hasan broke the record opening stand by getting Gurbaz out leg-before. This was Shakib's 400th wicket in international cricket at home. Shakib became the only left-arm spinner to reach the milestone.