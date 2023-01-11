Stats: Prithvi Shaw smashes incredible triple-century at Ranji Trophy

11 January, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 09:53 pm

En route to a mammoth score against Assam, Shaw registered the second-highest individual score in the history of Ranji Trophy; Bhausaheb Babasaheb Nimbalkar of Maharashtra holds the record with an unbeaten 443 in the 1948/49 season.

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw smashed multiple records in an incredible triple century knock during a Ranji Trophy match against Assam on Wednesday. Shaw smashed a brilliant 379 off just 383 deliveries in Guwahati, hitting 49 fours and four sixes. 

En route to a mammoth score against Assam, Shaw registered the second-highest individual score in the history of Ranji Trophy; Bhausaheb Babasaheb Nimbalkar of Maharashtra holds the record with an unbeaten 443 in the 1948/49 season.

Shaw also became the highest run-getter in a single innings from Mumbai; Sanjay Manjrekar had held the record thus far with 377 against Hyderabad.

Here's the list of highest run-getters in Ranji Trophy in a single innings:

BB Nimbalkar (Maharashtra) - 443* vs Saurashtra
Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai) - 379 vs Assam
Sanjay Manjrekar (Bombay) - 377 vs Hyderabad
MV Sridhar (Hyderabad) - 366 vs Andhra Pradesh

Here's the list of highest run-scorers in a single innings from Mumbai/Bombay:

Prithvi Shaw - 379 vs Assam
Sanjay Manjrekar (Bombay) - 377 vs Hyderabad
Vijay Merchant - 359* vs Maharashtra
Sunil Gavaskar - 340 vs Bengal

In addition, Prithvi Shaw also registered a unique feat with a triple century against Assam. The young opener became the first Indian to score a triple hundred in Ranji Trophy, a double-hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy (one-day), and a century at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20).

