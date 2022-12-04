This is a start, we have been too close for too long: Miraz

After shepherding Bangladesh to a thrilling victory against India from a seemingly lost position, Mehidy Hasan Miraz revealed he had only one thing on his mind, to win the game for his team, even as last man Mustafizur Rahman joined him in the middle with 50 runs still required to win.

Bangladesh produced a lacklustre batting display while in pursuit of 187 runs. Najmul Hossain Shanto was dismissed off the first ball, prodding at a delivery outside the off stump to the first slip.

The hosts adopted an ultra-slow approach against India's quality bowling attack, and it all seemed to have gone horribly wrong when the side lost five wickets in a span of 27 balls scoring just eight runs.

Ultimately Bangladesh managed to clinch the win thanks to Mehidy's extraordinary effort with the bat, and his maturity in guiding Mustafizur through the unbroken, match-winning last-wicket partnership.

"It may sound crazy, but I'm telling the truth when I say that I had the belief we could do it," Mehidy declared in the post-match press conference. "I was addressing my partners and told them we didn't have to lose hope even after losing quick wickets."

After Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed for 18 off 45 balls, Mehidy Hasan came to bat at number eight and had an immense responsibility to steer the Tigers back on track. Unfortunately, Afif Hossain failed to accompany him in the pursuit.

After Afif, Ebadot Hossain and Hasan Mahmud failed to provide adequate support to Mehidy in the middle. However, Mustafizur Rahman proved to be a sturdy ally, standing out strongly for Bangladesh.

"When Mustafizur arrived in the middle, he told me he wouldn't get dismissed and that he would take any ball that came his way and take it on his body," Mehidy said, commending his partner's courage. "It really inspired me."

Bangladesh have endured a number of crushing defeats to India in recent years, with heartbreaks including failing to score two runs off three balls in the 2016 T20 World Cup, unsuccessfully defending 12 runs off the last over of the 2018 Nidahas Trophy final, and losing in the last T20 World Cup by just five runs earlier this year. However, Bangladesh were finally able to turn the tides in their favour on this occasion.

Mehdiy was determined to end their streak of close defeats against India. "This is a start," he declared. "We have been too close for too long. We need to play differently from now on."