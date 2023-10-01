Starc takes hat-trick as rain spoils Australia-Netherlands warm-up

Sports

AFP
01 October, 2023, 12:10 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 12:11 am

Related News

Starc takes hat-trick as rain spoils Australia-Netherlands warm-up

Starc rattled the Dutch with his left-arm pace as he struck with the final two balls of the opening over and then got another wicket on his first ball of the second over.

AFP
01 October, 2023, 12:10 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 12:11 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rain on Saturday forced the World Cup warm-up match between Australia and the Netherlands to be called off after Mitchell Starc claimed a hat-trick in a stellar all-round show.

Chasing 167 in a reduced 23-overs-a-side match, the Netherlands were 84-6 in 14.2 overs when rain had the final say in Thiruvananthapuram.

Steve Smith top-scored with a 42-ball 55 in Australia's 166-7 after the match started five hours late. None of the World Cup warm-ups are official ODIs.

Starc rattled the Dutch with his left-arm pace as he struck with the final two balls of the opening over and then got another wicket on his first ball of the second over.

The fast bowler trapped Max O'Dowd lbw for a duck and then bowled Wesley Barresi and Bas de Leede, and the Dutch kept slipping away despite Colin Ackermann's 31 not out.

Australia won the toss and batted first but former captain Smith lost opening partner Josh Inglis for a duck. However he hit back with four fours and three sixes despite the opposition bowlers picking up regular wickets.

Alex Carey made 28, Cameron Green hit 34 and then Starc finished off the innings with his unbeaten 22-ball 24.

Cricket

Australia Cricket Team / The Netherlands Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo &amp; Coffee Sketch: Touseful Isalm

A coffee conversation with Rumi

9h | Features
Photo: Collected

The top 3 smartwatches of 2023: A glimpse into the future

14h | Brands
In the Nannu Market area in Mirpur 11, there are 35 such shops that provide clothes-fitting services like shortening of pants, tightening of sleeves and shirts, and so on. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How former RMG workers reinvent themselves as fitting tailors

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Almost 30 years later, Friends merch is still ‘perfection’

14h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

4h | TBS SPORTS
Many urban workers are moving to villages

Many urban workers are moving to villages

5h | TBS Stories
How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

6h | TBS World
90% of beggars arrested abroad are of Pakistani origin

90% of beggars arrested abroad are of Pakistani origin

8h | TBS World