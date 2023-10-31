Starc takes hat-trick as rain spoils Australia-Netherlands warm-up

Rain on Saturday forced the World Cup warm-up match between Australia and the Netherlands to be called off after Mitchell Starc claimed a hat-trick in a stellar all-round show.

Chasing 167 in a reduced 23-overs-a-side match, the Netherlands were 84-6 in 14.2 overs when rain had the final say in Thiruvananthapuram.

Steve Smith top-scored with a 42-ball 55 in Australia's 166-7 after the match started five hours late. None of the World Cup warm-ups are official ODIs.

Starc rattled the Dutch with his left-arm pace as he struck with the final two balls of the opening over and then got another wicket on his first ball of the second over.

The fast bowler trapped Max O'Dowd lbw for a duck and then bowled Wesley Barresi and Bas de Leede, and the Dutch kept slipping away despite Colin Ackermann's 31 not out.

Australia won the toss and batted first but former captain Smith lost opening partner Josh Inglis for a duck. However he hit back with four fours and three sixes despite the opposition bowlers picking up regular wickets.

Alex Carey made 28, Cameron Green hit 34 and then Starc finished off the innings with his unbeaten 22-ball 24.