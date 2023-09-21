Sridharan Sriram joins Bangladesh backroom staff for World Cup

Sridharan Sriram is set to join the Bangladesh Men's cricket team as a technical consultant for their World Cup campaign in India in October-November.

He will join the squad in Guwahati from the beginning of the team's World Cup journey.

The Bangladesh side will travel to Guwahati for two practice matches of the World Cup on 29 September and 2 October against Sri Lanka and England respectively before moving to Dharamshala for the tournament opener against Afghanistan on 7 October.

Sriram was in charge of Bangladesh's T20I outfit last year in the Asia Cup, T20I triangular in New Zealand and the World Cup. He joined the side as a technical consultant in August last year ahead of the Asia Cup in UAE.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) didn't renew his contract when Chandika Hathurusingha was appointed as Bangladesh's head coach.

Earlier this month, Sriram joined Lucknow SuperGiant as assistant coach for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He was assistant coach of the Australian team from 2018 to 2022.

From 2015 to 2018, Sriram was a consultant coach for Cricket Australia. He appeared in eight ODIs for India between 2000-2004 and had a distinguished first-class career spanning nearly 18 years.