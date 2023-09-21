Sridharan Sriram joins Bangladesh backroom staff for World Cup

Sports

TBS Report
21 September, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 03:26 pm

Related News

Sridharan Sriram joins Bangladesh backroom staff for World Cup

Sriram was in charge of Bangladesh's T20I outfit last year in the Asia Cup and the World Cup. He joined the side as a technical consultant in August last year ahead of the Asia Cup in UAE.

TBS Report
21 September, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 03:26 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Sridharan Sriram is set to join the Bangladesh Men's cricket team as a technical consultant for their World Cup campaign in India in October-November.

He will join the squad in Guwahati from the beginning of the team's World Cup journey. 

The Bangladesh side will travel to Guwahati for two practice matches of the World Cup on 29 September and 2 October against Sri Lanka and England respectively before moving to Dharamshala for the tournament opener against Afghanistan on 7 October.

Sriram was in charge of Bangladesh's T20I outfit last year in the Asia Cup, T20I triangular in New Zealand and the World Cup. He joined the side as a technical consultant in August last year ahead of the Asia Cup in UAE. 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) didn't renew his contract when Chandika Hathurusingha was appointed as Bangladesh's head coach. 

Earlier this month, Sriram joined Lucknow SuperGiant as assistant coach for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He was assistant coach of the Australian team from 2018 to 2022. 

From 2015 to 2018, Sriram was a consultant coach for Cricket Australia. He appeared in eight ODIs for India between 2000-2004 and had a distinguished first-class career spanning nearly 18 years.

Cricket

Sridharan Sriram / Bangladesh Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mountain gorillas are vulnerable species, only found in the willderness. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Against all odds: My encounters with mountain gorillas in Rwanda

3h | Earth
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The quiet afterglow of Dhaka's overhead water tanks

8h | Panorama
Photo: Shovy Zibran

Maachh-bhaat for the soul: How Mariam nourishes hearts on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Team Bored Tunnelers is a cross-institutional team consisting of six board members: (from let to right) Talha Zubair, Shaekh Mohammad Shithil, Fahin Uddin, Imran Khan, Shahriar Iqbal Mahim and Sibly Noman. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the Bangladesh team in Elon Musk's Not-a-Boring Competition finals

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bank deposits increased by Tk 74,000 crore in April-June

Bank deposits increased by Tk 74,000 crore in April-June

3h | TBS Economy
Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh: From Buckingham Palace to Gulshan

Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh: From Buckingham Palace to Gulshan

4h | TBS Stories
Iran's disabled painter Fatemeh finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo

Iran's disabled painter Fatemeh finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo

4h | TBS SPORTS
Why are Japanese women unwilling to have children?

Why are Japanese women unwilling to have children?

6h | TBS World