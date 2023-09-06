Sri Lanka's Senanayake arrested over match-fixing accusations

Sports

Hindustan Times
06 September, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 05:44 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake was on Wednesday arrested over match fixing allegations.

He was arrested by the Sports Corruption Investigation Unit when he surrendered this morning. Three weeks ago he was banned from traveling overseas by the court.

Senanayake was accused of trying to fix the games of the 2020 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) where he had allegedly enticed two players to fix games.

The 38-year-old played a solitary Test, 49 ODIs and 24 T20 internationals between 2012 and 2016. He also played eight matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2013.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court had ordered the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration to impose a travel ban which will be effective for a three-month period.

The Court was told today that the Attorney General's Department had been instructed by the Special Investigation Unit of the Sports Ministry to frame criminal charges against the former off-spinner.

Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket Team

