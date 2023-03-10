Sri Lanka's bowlers keep pressure on New Zealand in 1st Test

Sports

Reuters
10 March, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 06:40 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka's bowlers keep pressure on New Zealand in 1st Test

Sri Lanka are bidding to grab an unlikely place in the World Test Championship final against Australia.

Reuters
10 March, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 06:40 pm
Photo: NZC
Photo: NZC

Sri Lanka's pacemen crashed through New Zealand's batting lineup to leave the Black Caps in trouble at 165 for five on day two of the first Test in Christchurch, still trailing by 193 runs in reply to the tourists' first innings total of 355.

Number five Daryl Mitchell was 40 not out and all-rounder Michael Bracewell was on nine at stumps at Hagley Oval on Friday, the pair tasked with a rescue job after a second day dominated by the south Asians.

Sri Lanka are bidding to grab an unlikely place in the World Test Championship final against Australia.

They will qualify if they can sweep New Zealand in this two-Test series and if Australia can deny India victory in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

With New Zealand captain Tim Southee having won the toss and elected to field, Sri Lanka's batsmen gave the visitors a bright start in their mission.

The tail added 50 runs after Sri Lanka resumed on 305 for six in the morning.

New Zealand's openers cruised in a 67-run stand before Devon Conway was trapped lbw for 30 by Asitha Fernando.

The wicket triggered a collapse, with Kane Williams (1) and Henry Nicholls (2) dismissed in quick succession by a fired-up Lahiru Kumara as New Zealand lost three wickets for nine runs.

Tom Latham battled to a stubborn half-century in a 58-run partnership with Mitchell before he was bowled by Fernando for 67.

Kasun Rajitha then capped Sri Lanka's day by securing a third wicket after tea when he had in-form wicketkeeper Tom Blundell caught behind for seven.

Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team / Test Cricket / world test championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zafar’s Toyota Starlet GT Turbo (left) and Emon’s Toyota Celica GT-Four (right) at a bridge near Nabiganj.

Should you consider taking a sports car on a road trip?

8h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Why Kolkata publishers deserve a place in Bangladeshi book fairs

8h | Interviews
Sketch: TBS

The business case for women's climate leadership

7h | Panorama
MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

20h | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

21h | TBS Entertainment
Christmas Island Red Crab Migration

Christmas Island Red Crab Migration

1h | TBS Stories
3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway