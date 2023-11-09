'Sri Lankans will never behave like this': Shakib's LPL team responds to Mathews' brother's threat

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 01:30 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

After the much-talked about "timed out" dismissal of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been heavily criticised by many for not showing "sportsmanship". An enraged Mathews slammed Shakib and Bangladesh after the match which Sri Lanka lost by three wickets.

"I have lost all my respect for Shakib," said Mathews. "I have never seen a team stoop so low."

Trevin Mathews, the Sri Lankan all-rounder's brother, said Shakib was "not welcome" in Sri Lanka where he plays the Lanka Premier League for Galle Titans.

"We are very disappointed. The Bangladeshi captain has no sportsman spirit and did not show humanity in the gentleman's game. Shakib is not welcome in Sri Lanka. If he comes here to play any international or the LPL matches, stones will be thrown at him or he will have to face the annoyance of fans," Trevin told Deccan Chronicle. 

A day after his bizarre statement, Galle Titans released a statement in support of Shakib in their official Facebook page.

"Please remember that a single statement of one person does not reflect the opinion of an entire country. Similarly, Sri Lankans will never behave like this. The cricket fans of our country will accept a player from any country very lovingly at any time," the statement read.

