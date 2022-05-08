Sri Lankan team to arrive in Dhaka today

BSS
08 May, 2022, 06:55 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 06:58 am

Sri Lankan team to arrive in Dhaka today

The Lankan side is expected to touch the ground at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at afternoon.

Sri Lankan team to arrive in Dhaka today

The Sri Lanka Cricket team is all set to arrive in  Bangladesh today (Sunday) for a two-match Test series which are the part of ICC World Test Championship.

The Lankan side is expected to touch the ground at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at afternoon.

Sri Lanka who are at the fifth position in the World Test Championship point table will be playing this series under their newly appointed coach Chris Silverwood. Bangladesh are at eight position in the table at this moment. 

Sri Lanka brought up eight changes to their Test side, making it an almost a new look. 

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Kamil Mishara, spin-bowling allrounder Kamindu Mendis, left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka and legspinner Suminda Lakshan are among eight changes to Sri Lanka's Test squad for their tour.

Returning to the Test fold alongside them are batter Oshada Fernando, allrounder Ramesh Mendis and fast bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando.

There will be no bio-bubble for this series but the players will have to go through frequent Covid-19 tests, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed. Sri Lankan players are expected to undergo their first Covid-19 test once they land in Dhaka.

Though Bangladesh will leave Dhaka tomorrow for Chattogram, where the first Test will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from May 15, Sri Lanka will stay in Dhaka to play a two-day practice match at BKSP from May 10-11. They will leave for Chattogram on May 12.

The second Test is at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from May 23-27. 

 

Sri Lanka Full Squad: 

Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kamil Mishara, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Suminda Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama and Lasith Embuldeniya.

