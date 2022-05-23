Sri Lankan cricketer leaves field with chest pain

Sports

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 02:08 pm

Related News

Sri Lankan cricketer leaves field with chest pain

"Kushal Mendis has been taken to hospital with sudden chest pain on the field," he said. The doctor will be able to tell what the problem is after a routine check-up. He is currently in the hospital."

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 02:08 pm
Sri Lankan cricketer leaves field with chest pain

Kushal Mendis scored a fifty and a match-saving unbeaten 46 in the first Test at Chattogram. But he had to leave the field due to chest pain during the Mirpur Test.

The Sri Lankan top-order batsman has been taken to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

A BCB source confirmed the matter.

"Kushal Mendis has been taken to hospital with sudden chest pain on the field," he said. The doctor will be able to tell what the problem is after a routine check-up. He is currently in the hospital."

It was during the 23rd over of the Tigers' innings. The first ball of the over was bowled by Sri Lankan fast bowler Kasun Rajitha. Mushfiqur Rahim left without playing the ball. Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella handed the ball to Kushal who was standing at the slip.

Kushal took the ball in his hand and leaned back a little. Then he lay down on the ground with his hands on his chest.

The teammates pointed to the dressing room to call the physio. Kushal got up after that, but he was repeatedly touching his chest.

The Lankan physio entered the field, grabbed Kushal, and took him off the field. He walked to the medical department of the BCB. Kushal was then taken to the hospital as advised.

Kamindu Mendis is fielding as for his replacement.

Cricket

Kushal Mendis / BD vs SL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

4h | Brands
Keep your phone by your side with this armband

Keep your phone by your side with this armband

2h | Brands
Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Can Sri Lanka bounce back?

5h | Videos
How to apply for a job at Oxfam

How to apply for a job at Oxfam

6h | Videos
Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

18h | Videos
Health benefits of summer fruits

Health benefits of summer fruits

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

4
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter