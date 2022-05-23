Sri Lankan cricketer leaves field with chest pain

Kushal Mendis scored a fifty and a match-saving unbeaten 46 in the first Test at Chattogram. But he had to leave the field due to chest pain during the Mirpur Test.

The Sri Lankan top-order batsman has been taken to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

A BCB source confirmed the matter.

"Kushal Mendis has been taken to hospital with sudden chest pain on the field," he said. The doctor will be able to tell what the problem is after a routine check-up. He is currently in the hospital."

It was during the 23rd over of the Tigers' innings. The first ball of the over was bowled by Sri Lankan fast bowler Kasun Rajitha. Mushfiqur Rahim left without playing the ball. Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella handed the ball to Kushal who was standing at the slip.

Kushal took the ball in his hand and leaned back a little. Then he lay down on the ground with his hands on his chest.

The teammates pointed to the dressing room to call the physio. Kushal got up after that, but he was repeatedly touching his chest.

The Lankan physio entered the field, grabbed Kushal, and took him off the field. He walked to the medical department of the BCB. Kushal was then taken to the hospital as advised.

Kamindu Mendis is fielding as for his replacement.