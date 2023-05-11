Sri Lanka Women bounce back to level T20I series against Bangladesh

UNB
11 May, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 02:35 pm

UNB
11 May, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 02:35 pm
Photo: SLC
Photo: SLC

Sri Lanka Women bounced back from their defeat in the first match to beat Bangladesh Women by seven wickets in the 2nd T20I of the Bangladesh Women's tour of Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka Women elected to field first and restricted Bangladesh Women to 100 runs in 18.3 overs.

Bangladesh Women's Shamima Sultana top-scored with 18 runs, while Rubya Haider and Sobhana Mostary added 16 and 18 runs respectively.

Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, and Kavisha Dilhari each picked up two wickets for Sri Lanka Women.

In reply, Sri Lanka Women captain Chamari Athapaththu led from the front with a brisk 33 off 27 balls, including six boundaries and a six. Harshitha Samarawickrama remained unbeaten on 29 off 42 deliveries as Sri Lanka Women achieved the target in 18.3 overs with 7 wickets in hand. Kavisha Dilhari contributed with a quickfire 20 off 18 deliveries.

Fahima Khatun and Rabeya Khan picked up a wicket each for Bangladesh Women.

The next match of the series is on May 12 at the same venue. The winner of the last match will lift the title of the series as Bangladesh won the first match by six wickets with only one wicket in hand.

