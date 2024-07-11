Sri Lanka T20 skipper Hasaranga quits ahead of India's tour

Sports

AFP
11 July, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 08:00 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka T20 skipper Hasaranga quits ahead of India's tour

The 26-year-old all-rounder quit following Sri Lanka's early exit from the T20 World Cup in June.

AFP
11 July, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 08:00 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Sri Lanka's T20 captain Wanindu Hasaranga resigned Thursday ahead of India's white ball tour of the island later this month, the cricket board said.

The 26-year-old all-rounder quit following Sri Lanka's early exit from the T20 World Cup in June.

Sri Lanka Cricket said Hasaranga decided to give up the captaincy and remain in the side as a player in the "best interest" of the team.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Sri Lanka will always have my utmost best efforts as a player, and I will support and stand by my team and leadership as always," he was quoted as saying in his resignation letter to the board.

No replacement was announced and Kusal Mendis remained the country's ODI skipper with Dhananjaya de Silva staying on as Test captain.

Hasaranga's resignation comes days after former skipper Sanath Jayasuriya, 55, was appointed "interim" coach until a permanent replacement for Chris Silverwood is named.

Former England coach Silverwood, 49, quit Sri Lanka's national side for  "personal reasons", according to Sri Lanka Cricket, which thanked him for his "valuable contributions during his tenure".

Sri Lanka won only one match at the T20 World Cup tournament, against the Netherlands, and finished third in their group behind South Africa and Bangladesh.

Former skipper Mahela Jayawardena also stepped down as "consultant coach" last month.

India will play its first T20 against hosts Sri Lanka on July 26 with the second match the following day and the final on July 29.  All three matches will be at Pallekele.

Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket Team / Wanindu Hasaranga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mesmerising island state of Tasmania. Photo: Collected

4 ‘cool’ destinations for a hot summer holiday

9h | Explorer
The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

1d | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

1h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

1h | Videos
Big rise in capital market transactions, index effect is little

Big rise in capital market transactions, index effect is little

31m | Videos
How significant is the cooperation between China and Bangladesh in the development of the Global South?

How significant is the cooperation between China and Bangladesh in the development of the Global South?

2h | Videos