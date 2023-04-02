Sri Lanka shine in super over thriller to seal T20I win over New Zealand

Sports

Reuters
02 April, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 12:13 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka shine in super over thriller to seal T20I win over New Zealand

The tourists comfortably chased down the nine runs needed for victory in the Super Over as Asalanka smashed a six and a four off Adam Milne, after Maheesh Theekshana's tight bowling restricted New Zealand.

Reuters
02 April, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 12:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand via a Super Over in the opening Twenty20 international on Sunday for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series as Charith Asalanka hit a half-century before guiding them home in the tie-breaker.

The tourists comfortably chased down the nine runs needed for victory in the Super Over as Asalanka smashed a six and a four off Adam Milne, after Maheesh Theekshana's tight bowling restricted New Zealand.

"It was very exciting," said man-of-the-match Asalanka. "Two teams playing very nicely, but today was our day."

Sri Lanka, who were beaten in both the preceding test and one-day international series by 2-0 margins, earlier posted a commanding 196-5 after being asked to bat with Asalanka smashing a 41-ball 67 and Kusal Perera making an unbeaten 53.

After a shaky start, the hosts rode on Daryl Mitchell's 66 and Mark Chapman's 33 before some explosive hitting by Rachin Ravindra, who blasted 26 off 13 balls, took them close to the target.

Ish Sodhi then struck a final-ball six to level the scores and set up a Super Over but New Zealand lost two wickets in the tie-breaker, which hurt their chances of putting up a strong total.

Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Decades of regurgitated information in an endless cycle of back-breaking national exams have done little for young people to prepare for their life. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Time to introduce a summer jobs programme in Bangladesh?

1h | Panorama
For glowing skin, a proper beauty regimen using authentic beauty products is imperative. Photo: Shajgoj

Effective skincare hacks for summer glow

4h | Mode
Mokhlesur Rahman grows coffee, sells seedlings to other farmers, and serves coffee at his own coffee shop. Photos: Collected/ Noor-A-Alam

Rangpur Coffee Community: One man's attempt to brew a coffee ecosystem

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

2h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

2h | TBS Stories
Trump to appear in court Tuesday

Trump to appear in court Tuesday

2h | TBS World
IPL introduces 'Impact player'

IPL introduces 'Impact player'

2h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend