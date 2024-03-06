Sri Lanka set Bangladesh 166-run target in 2nd T20I

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 07:45 pm

Shoriful Islam was also bowling well, from the other end, but the Sri Lankan batters weathered the early storm and started to counter-attack.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Angelo Mathews and Dasun Shanaka hit some big blows in their sixth-wicket partnership of 53 from 37 balls to take Sri Lanka to a competitive total of 165-5 in the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh at Sylhet on Wednesday.

Having won the toss and with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto once again choosing to field, Bangladesh's bowlers started off well, bowling eight dot balls in a row.

That brought about their first wicket, that of Avishka Fernando who went for a duck, caught and bowled by Taskin Ahmed.

Shoriful Islam was also bowling well, from the other end, but the Sri Lankan batters weathered the early storm and started to counter-attack.

The left-arm pacer though was the pick of the bowlers giving away just 20 runs in his four overs although he didn't take any wickets. 

Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis then formed a 66-run partnership to bring the visitors back into the game.

But then an inspired bowling change from Shanto - bringing Soumya Sarkar into the attack - brought the wicket of Kusal, who scored 36 from 22 balls. 

The wicket of Kamindu fell soon after due to a mix-up and he was run out for 37 from 27 balls as the Tigers started to claw their way back. 

The next to go was the in-form Sadeera Samarawickrama who always loves to score against Bangladesh with an average of 64 and 256 runs in all formats against them. 

He was gone for just seven and Sri Lanka all of a sudden found themselves at 92-4 in the 13th over, caught and bowled by Mustafizur Rahman. 

Another in-form batter, their stand-in captain Charith Asalanka was dismissed soon after he played a few big shots by Mahedi Hasan, who was not having a great day with the ball. 

Mahedi eventually finished with figures of 39-1 in his four overs and Asalanka was dismissed for 28 from just 14 balls. 

That brought in the experienced duo of Mathews (32 from 21 balls) and Shanaka (20 from 18 balls) who ensured the Lankans finished off well.

 

