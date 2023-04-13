Sri Lanka recall Samarawickrama after five years, Dickwella dropped

Sports

Reuters
13 April, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 11:09 am

Related News

Sri Lanka recall Samarawickrama after five years, Dickwella dropped

Dickwella was also dropped for the second test defeat to New Zealand after he failed to impress with the bat in the first match in Christchurch last month.

Reuters
13 April, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 11:09 am
Photo: SLC
Photo: SLC

Sri Lanka left out wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella from their 15-member squad for the first test against Ireland and called up Sadeera Samarawickrama after a five-year absence.

Dickwella was also dropped for the second test defeat to New Zealand after he failed to impress with the bat in the first match in Christchurch last month.

The squad, which was announced on Wednesday, included Nishan Madushka and Samarawickrama as the wicketkeeping options.

Madushka made his test debut in New Zealand, while Samarawickrama played the last of his four test matches in December 2017.

Fast bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara were reportedly rested, with Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando and the uncapped Milan Rathnayake among the pace bowling options.

Oshada Fernando and Chamika Karunaratne were also left out, while leg spinner Dushan Hemantha earned a first call-up and left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya was recalled to the squad, which is captained by Dimuth Karunaratne.

The first test will begin on April 16 followed by the second on April 24, with both contests to be held in Galle.

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dushan Hemantha, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Rathnayake.

Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

2h | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

2h | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

23h | Health

More Videos from TBS

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

17h | TBS Entertainment
Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

20h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

1d | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner