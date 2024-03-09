Sri Lanka players taunt Bangladesh with ‘Timed Out’ celebration after series victory

Photo: SLC
Photo: SLC

Sri Lanka players brought out the much-talked about "Timed Out" celebration after winning the three-match T20I series in Sylhet on Saturday. Needless to say, Angelo Mathews, the man who first pulled off the celebration, was part of the act.

In the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka clash in the 2023 World Cup, Angelo Mathews became the first batter in international cricket to be adjudged timed out after he took too much time to take guard because of an equipment malfunction. 

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh's captain for the tournament, refused to withdraw the appeal which he made after a suggestion from Najmul Hossain Shanto, the newly appointed skipper. 

Mathews later brought out the "Timed Out" celebration in the game after dismissing Shakib, but not before the all-rounder set the tone for an important win.

Fast bowler Shoriful Islam repeated the act after dismissing Avishka Fernando in the first T20I. Mathews, too, was spotted pointing to an imaginary clock on his wrist in response to "Shakib, Shakib" chants by the Sylhet crowd. 

The Bangladesh-Sri Lanka rivalry has grown more intense since that incident in the World Cup and now each and every encounter between the two countries is an intense affair.

