Sri Lanka pacers star as Bangladesh get bundled out for 188

Lahiru Kumara struck thrice in the morning session and Vishwa Fernando and Kasun Rajitha picked up two wickets each in the second session on day two to bundle Bangladesh out for 188 in the first Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

Sri Lanka, who had scored 280 in the first innings, took a first-innings lead of 92.

Bangladesh resumed their innings in the second session at 132-6, still trailing by 148 runs. Taijul Islam, who had survived 71 balls before lunch, could face only nine more before Rajitha got him out for 47. It was his highest score in Tests.

Shoriful Islam (15) and Khaled Ahmed (21) used the long handle but the hosts were always going to concede a big lead.

Earlier, Kumara accounted for the wickets of Mahmudul Hasan Joy (12) and Shahadat Hossain (18) in his first spell to leave Bangladesh in tatters at 83-5.

Taijul Islam was on 0* when Bangladesh went into stumps on day one at 32-3. After Shahadat's dismissal, Litton joined him for a partnership of 41 off 76.

Litton hit a couple of boundaries off Vishwa Fernando and started to look comfortable. But Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva brought back Kumara and the move paid dividends straightaway.

He got the back to tail in and sneak through the gap between the bat and pad of Litton (25).