Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan in Hyderabad

Sports

TBS Report
10 October, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 02:17 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan in Hyderabad

Sri Lanka suffered a first-up defeat at the hands of South Africa, but are boosted by the inclusion of star spinner Maheesh Theekshana for this match after he missed the loss to the Proteas with a hamstring injury.

TBS Report
10 October, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 02:17 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bat first in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup clash against Pakistan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka suffered a first-up defeat at the hands of South Africa, but are boosted by the inclusion of star spinner Maheesh Theekshana for this match after he missed the loss to the Proteas with a hamstring injury.

Pakistan are looking to remain unbeaten at the Cricket World Cup, following their impressive victory first-up against the Netherlands and have also made one change to their XI for the contest.

Opener Abdullah Shafique comes in for Fakhar Zaman.

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali,  Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

SL vs Pak / ICC World Cup 2023 / Sri Lanka Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

3h | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

3h | Habitat
Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

3h | Panorama
Amaka Godfrey. Sketch: TBS

'Increased salinity is not just impacting human usage but also economic development'

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

35m | TBS World
Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

4h | TBS Health
Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

19h | TBS World
How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

1d | TBS World