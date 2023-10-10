Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan in Hyderabad

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bat first in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup clash against Pakistan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka suffered a first-up defeat at the hands of South Africa, but are boosted by the inclusion of star spinner Maheesh Theekshana for this match after he missed the loss to the Proteas with a hamstring injury.

Pakistan are looking to remain unbeaten at the Cricket World Cup, following their impressive victory first-up against the Netherlands and have also made one change to their XI for the contest.

Opener Abdullah Shafique comes in for Fakhar Zaman.

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka