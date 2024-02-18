Sri Lanka eke out narrow four-run victory over Afghanistan

Sports

AFP
18 February, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 12:04 am

Related News

Sri Lanka eke out narrow four-run victory over Afghanistan

Sri Lanka were all out for 160 with six balls remaining and Afghan opener Ibrahim Zadran led the reply, batting through the innings with 67 not out.

AFP
18 February, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 12:04 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Rookie Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana claimed four wickets to help rescue the hosts after their batting collapse and hand Afghanistan a narrow four-run defeat in Saturday's T20 opener.

Sri Lanka were all out for 160 with six balls remaining and Afghan opener Ibrahim Zadran led the reply, batting through the innings with 67 not out.

But his chase was bereft of support with the next top-scorer Karim Janat making 20 at number seven before Pathirana sent him back.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Pathirana, 21, was given man of the match honours for only his second career T20 match after two quick dismissals that left Afghanistan still short by 11 at the end of the penultimate over.

Afghan seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi took three wickets to help bowl out Sri Lanka after their late-innings collapse.

The hosts were well placed at 146-5 heading into the last four overs but lost the last five wickets for just 14 runs from 25 deliveries.

All-rounder captain Wanindu Hasaranga top-scored for Sri Lanka with 67 after promoting himself to number six, temporarily steadying a lacklustre innings in a 72-run partnership with Sadeera Samarawickrama.

He made his second T20 half-century in just 24 deliveries with an elegant boundary through extra cover off Qais Ahmed.

The partnership was broken in the next over when Samarawickrama chanced a single to covers but a direct hit from Ibrahim Zadran found him run out.

Hasaranga followed soon afterwards after a miscalculated drive to long-off, easily caught by Ibrahim Zadran off Naveen-ul-Haq .

Sri Lanka won the solitary Test of the tour and swept their ODI series against Afghanistan 3-0.

Dambulla hosts the remaining two T20 matches of the series on Monday and Wednesday.

Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

14h | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

16h | Panorama
Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1d | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young people want to leave the country after the new law in Myanmar

Young people want to leave the country after the new law in Myanmar

3h | Videos
Iran declares Antarctica its property in direct challenge to Biden

Iran declares Antarctica its property in direct challenge to Biden

3h | Videos
Robi becomes the new sponsor of the national cricket team in a contract worth Tk 50 crore

Robi becomes the new sponsor of the national cricket team in a contract worth Tk 50 crore

4h | Videos
Germany’s economy: All we need to know

Germany’s economy: All we need to know

6h | Videos