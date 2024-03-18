Sri Lanka in early trouble after opting to bat first in series-decider

Sports

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 10:40 am

Taskin Ahmed picked widkets of both openers - Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando - in his first two overs reducing the visitors to 15/2 inside the fourth over.

Sri Lanka lost two early wickets after opting to bat first in ODI series-decider against host Bangladesh at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Taskin Ahmed picked widkets of both openers - Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando - in his first two overs reducing the visitors to 15/2 inside the fourth over.

Earlier, Sri Lanka's skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bat first in the third ODI.

Bangladesh brought Anamul Haque and Mustafizur Rahman for underperforming Litton Das and injured Tanzim Hasan Sakib respectively.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain came in for left-arm spinner Taijul Islam in the other change for the home side.

For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana is playing for the injured Dilshan Madushanka, who has hurt his hamstring.

The ODI series is tied 1-1 after Bangladesh won the opener by six wickets, with Sri Lanka taking the second by three wickets on Friday.

Bangladesh (playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt),  Soumya Sarkar,  Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka (playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk-capt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan and Lahiru Kumara.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / BD vs SL / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

