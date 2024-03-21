Sri Lanka defend Hasaranga's Test selection despite ban

Sports

AFP
21 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 11:04 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka defend Hasaranga's Test selection despite ban

The move allows Hasaranga to serve out his ban during the Bangladesh Tests -- and save himself for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in June, Sri Lanka's next international fixture.

AFP
21 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 11:04 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka on Thursday defended the inclusion of all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga in the Test squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh despite his suspension by the ICC.

The move allows Hasaranga to serve out his ban during the Bangladesh Tests -- and save himself for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in June, Sri Lanka's next international fixture.

If he were not included in the squad for Bangladesh Tests, the Sri Lanka T20 captain would have to sit out the first four matches of the World Cup.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hasaranga was on Monday criticised by umpires during the third one-day international against Bangladesh, when he snatched his cap from one and ridiculed him.

Later that day, the 26-year-old apparently ended his retirement from Test cricket and was included in Sri Lanka's 17-man Test squad.

On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council handed down the punishment after Hasaranga was found guilty of "showing dissent at an umpire's decision", earning him three demerit points.

This brought his total demerit points to eight in a 24-month period, which, according to ICC rules, was converted into four suspension points.

The four suspension points equate to a ban from two Tests or four ODIs or T20Is, whatever comes first.

But Sri Lanka's media manager, Mahinda Halangola, said on Thursday that Hasaranga's inclusion in the Test squad was not meant to help him serve out his ban before the World Cup.

Hasaranga had announced his retirement from Test cricket in August to prolong his limited-overs career.

But Halangola said Hasaranga had changed his mind and wrote a letter to the cricket board saying he "wants to play" Test cricket.

"The selectors thought about it and decided to select him for the Test series", he added.

This was Hasaranga's second suspension in less than a month, after he was suspended for two Twenty20 internationals for showing dissent at an umpire during the third T20 against Afghanistan in February.

The Test suspension means Hasaranga will also be available for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League from the start.

Sri Lanka's two-Test series against Bangladesh starts on Friday in Sylhet.

Cricket

Wanindu Hasaranga / Sri Lanka Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

12h | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

12h | Panorama
Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

1d | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

1h | Videos
Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

3h | Videos
Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

2h | Videos
All you need to know about IPL 2024

All you need to know about IPL 2024

5h | Videos