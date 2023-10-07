Sri Lanka bowl first against South Africa in their World Cup opener

Sports

AFP
07 October, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 04:36 pm

07 October, 2023

Both sides arrived in India with injury setbacks.

AFP
07 October, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 04:36 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first in their World Cup clash against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides arrived in India with injury setbacks.

Sri Lanka, the 1996 champions, are missing leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga while off-break bowler Maheesh Theekshana is still unfit.

South Africa were stripped of fast bowlers Sisanda Malanga and Anrich Nortje.

The Proteas, who have never got beyond the semi-finals of the World Cup, named four fast bowlers in Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee with Keshav Maharaj taking on the main off-spinning role.

The last time they played in New Delhi in 2022, South Africa were bowled out for 99.

Matheesha Pathirana, described by coach Chris Silverwood as possessing the "X Factor" for the World Cup, starts for Sri Lanka with his distinctive slingy style.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

