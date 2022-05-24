Sri Lanka batter Kamil Mishara recalled from Bangladesh tour for breaching player rules

Sports

TBS Report
24 May, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 03:34 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday called back left-handed opening batter Kamil Mishara from the two-Test tour of Bangladesh for allegedly breaching the "player's conduct/behaviour" rules.

The nature of the breach has not been revealed yet by the SLC.

A statement issued by the country's cricket body said, "Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to recall Kamil Mishara from Bangladesh for his alleged breach of rules [(clause no 1 (j)] governing the player's conduct/behaviour as depicted in his Tour Contract.

"Accordingly, Mishara, who is a part of the 18-member squad taking part in ongoing Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh Series, will be immediately flown back to Sri Lanka.

SLC also said that an inquiry would be instituted, and depending upon its outcome, further action "would be determined".

"Upon his return, Sri Lanka Cricket will conduct a full inquiry into the 'violations' and upon the outcome of the inquiry, further actions would be determined on the player," the statement added.

Mishara was not part of the playing eleven in the drawn first Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram and was also not included in the side currently playing the second match of the series in Mirpur.

