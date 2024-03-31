Sri Lanka all out for 531, Kamindu left stranded on 92*

Kamindu Mendis was left stranded on 92* after his last batting partner Asitha Fernando was run out in Sri Lanka's first innings in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur. They lost their last three wickets for 34 runs and were all-out for 531.

Two of those three wickets were run outs.

Bangladesh picked up two more wickets in the afternoon session on day two but Sri Lanka are closing in on the 500-run mark in the second Test in Mirpur.

Kamindu Mendis is unbeaten on 54* and Vishwa Fernando on 0*.

Bangladesh seamers looked to exploit the overhead conditions with a relatively new ball but visiting captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal passed the first hour quite solidly.

Fast bowlers Khaled Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud bowled well, inducing the edge of the batters at least a couple of times but the ball fell in no man's land.

It was Shakib Al Hasan who finally broke the 86-run stand between de Silva and Chandimal by getting rid of the latter. It was the left-arm spinner's second scalp.

Sri Lanka scored runs fairly freely in the first session and crossed the 400-run mark.

De Silva (70), who hit six fours and two fours in his positive knock, got out without adding anything to his score at lunch as Khaled Ahmed got his first wicket of the match.

Prabath Jayasuriya, at number eight, was dropped in a bizarre fashion as three fielders - Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shahadat Hossain and Mahmudul Hasan Joy - at slip failed to complete a catch.

The partnership between Kamindu Mendis and Jayasuriya frustrated Bangladesh for an hour and a half and Shakib again broke the partnership to give the home side some respite.