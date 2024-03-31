Sri Lanka all out for 531, Kamindu left stranded on 92*

Sports

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 04:31 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka all out for 531, Kamindu left stranded on 92*

Kamindu Mendis was left stranded on 92* after his last batting partner Asitha Fernando was run out in Sri Lanka's first innings in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur. They lost their last three wickets for 34 runs and were all-out for 531.

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 04:31 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Kamindu Mendis was left stranded on 92* after his last batting partner Asitha Fernando was run out in Sri Lanka's first innings in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur. They lost their last three wickets for 34 runs and were all-out for 531.

Two of those three wickets were run outs.

Bangladesh picked up two more wickets in the afternoon session on day two but Sri Lanka are closing in on the 500-run mark in the second Test in Mirpur.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Kamindu Mendis is unbeaten on 54* and Vishwa Fernando on 0*.

Bangladesh seamers looked to exploit the overhead conditions with a relatively new ball but visiting captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal passed the first hour quite solidly.

Fast bowlers Khaled Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud bowled well, inducing the edge of the batters at least a couple of times but the ball fell in no man's land. 

It was Shakib Al Hasan who finally broke the 86-run stand between de Silva and Chandimal by getting rid of the latter. It was the left-arm spinner's second scalp.

Sri Lanka scored runs fairly freely in the first session and crossed the 400-run mark.

De Silva (70), who hit six fours and two fours in his positive knock, got out without adding anything to his score at lunch as Khaled Ahmed got his first wicket of the match.

Prabath Jayasuriya, at number eight, was dropped in a bizarre fashion as three fielders - Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shahadat Hossain and Mahmudul Hasan Joy - at slip failed to complete a catch. 

The partnership between Kamindu Mendis and Jayasuriya frustrated Bangladesh for an hour and a half and Shakib again broke the partnership to give the home side some respite.

Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AWCH instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose the hospital for their childbirth needs. Photo: Courtesy

AWCH: Pioneering safe childbirth and improved healthcare in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Vermilion, a renowned fashion house in Dhaka, is trying to revive Mala shari under a project titled ‘Heritage’ to introduce traditional sharis to the new generation. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Mala shari will forever remain Mala shari': Reviving a wedding essential and cultural icon

7h | Panorama
There are many spectacular buildings at Hasankandi village in Madaripur, all owned by the migrants. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How 'Italy fever' burns and builds Madaripur

1d | Panorama
Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

2d | Bangladesh

More Videos from TBS

Mumbai became the capital of Asian billionaires: the richest Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai became the capital of Asian billionaires: the richest Mukesh Ambani

42m | Videos
Bangladesh opens mosque for hijra community

Bangladesh opens mosque for hijra community

1h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Suslick

Delicious Chicken Suslick

2h | Videos
Caution about Cryptocurrencies

Caution about Cryptocurrencies

3h | Videos