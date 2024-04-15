SRH slams 287 vs RCB, shatter their own highest IPL total

Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and then later Abdul Samad were the stars of the show as SRH made merry on the flat batting track.

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad put the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers to the sword at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday as they smashed the highest-ever total in the history of the Indian Premier League, scoring 287.

This is now the second-highest score in any T20 cricket, the highest being 314/3 which Nepal had scored against Mongolia at the Asian Games last year. 

Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and then later Abdul Samad were the stars of the show as SRH made merry on the flat batting track.

SRH's demolition of the RCB comes just days after the team smashed the record for the highest-ever total hit in the tournament.

Against MI on 27 March, SRH had hit 277 runs, but that record barely lasted 20 days. The Pat Cummins side were sent to bat first by RCB captain Faf du Plessis, but the move did not pan out well as the SRH batters dominated from start to end.

Travis Head led the charge from the very start of the innings hitting a rapid century off just 39 balls. After Head's departure for 102 off 41 balls, Heinrich Klaasen took the onus on himself and continued his rich vein of form.

Klaasen hit 67 off 31 to set SRH up for a massive score at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

