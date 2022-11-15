SRH part ways with Williamson and Pooran after below par WC, to enter auction with biggest purse

Former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad dropped the captaincy bombshell ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2023 as the former champions released captain Kane Williamson on retention day. New Zealand skipper Williamson was released by SRH while Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) parted ways with former skipper Mayank Agarwal in the lead-up to the mini-auction of the cash-rich league on Tuesday.

Before Mumbai Indians finalised their player retention list for the 2023 season of the cash-rich league, veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League. Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur was traded to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from Delhi Capitals (DC) while England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings opted to pull out of the IPL 2023. Citing a busy international schedule, Australian skipper Pat Cummins has also opted out of featuring in the lucrative tournament.

KKR release Hales, Finch and Rahane

Joining Australian skipper Cummins and England star Billings, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales and Ajinkya Rahane are among the star players who have been released by KKR ahead of the mini-auction. The two-time champions have completed the transfers of Shardul, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson before the upcoming auction. KKR have INR 7.05 crore left in their purse and the Kolkata-based franchise can sign 3 more overseas players at the auction.

Delhi Capitals release back-up keepers

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have parted ways with Shardul Thakur, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, KS Bharat and Mandeep Singh ahead of the mini-auction. The Pant-led side had signed Aman Khan, who has replaced Shardul at the Delhi camp for IPL 2023. With INR 19.45 crore left in their purse, DC can only sign 2 overseas players at the auction.

Rajasthan Royals part ways with Kiwi duo

The likes of Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka have been released by 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals ahead of the mini-auction for IPL 2023. Rajasthan have 4 overseas slots left for the mini-auction. The Men In Pink are heading to the mini-auction with INR 13.2 crore left in their purse.

Rutherford released by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have opted to retain the core members of their squad for IPL 2023. RCB have released Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia and Sherfane Rutherford ahead of the mini-auction. Bangalore have only INR 8.75 crore left in their purse and the Faf du Plessis-led side can only sign two overseas players at the auction.

No place for Holder and Pandey at Lucknow Super Giants

Evin Lewis, Jason Holder and Manish Pandey are some of the biggest names that have been released by KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants on retention day. Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera and Shahbaz Nadeem have also been released by the Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. With four overseas slots, LSG will enter the auction with INR 23.35 crore left in their purse.

Ex-captain Agarwal released by Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings have a knack for entering the IPL auction with one of the biggest purses. The Punjab-based franchise has released opener Agarwal in the lead-up to the mini-auction. The Punjab giants have also ended their association with the likes of Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma and Writtick Chatterjee. PBKS can sign 3 overseas players and the Dhawan-led side has a whopping sum of INR 32.2 crore left in their purse.

Rockstar Jadeja extends stay at Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings have retained veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the 2023 edition of the IPL. The MS Dhoni-led side has also bid an emotional farewell to veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo ahead of the auction. England's Chris Jordan is also released by CSK. Chennai can sign 2 overseas players and the Yellow Brigade has INR 20.45 left in their purse for the mini-auction.

Gujarat Titans release Jason Roy and Varun Aaron

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have released Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron in the build-up to the mini-auction for IPL 2023. Hardik Pandya-led GT side can sign 3 overseas players and they have INR 19.25 left in their purse.

Williamson and Pooran showed exit door by Hyderabad

After releasing captain Kane Williamson and superstar Nicholas Pooran, Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to enter the mini-auction with the biggest purse. The 2016 champions have also released Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott ahead of mini-auction. SRH have INR 42.25 crore left in their purse and the Orange Army can sign 4 overseas players at the auction.

Pollard-less Mumbai release 13 players

Mumbai Indians have parted ways with as many as 13 players ahead of the mini-auction. After Pollard's retirement, Mumbai have confirmed that the departures of Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav and Tymal Mills have been released ahead of the mini-auction. The Rohit Sharma-led side can sign 3 overseas players at the mini-auction. The Mumbai Paltan has INR 20.55 crore left in their purse.