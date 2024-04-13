'Spurs need consistency in chase of long-awaited league title'

Sports

AFP
13 April, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 02:23 pm

'Spurs need consistency in chase of long-awaited league title'

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur must aim to build long term consistency to achieve their 'ultimate goal' of winning the Premier League title, manager Ange Postecoglou said ahead of Saturday's trip to Newcastle United.

In the Australian's first season in charge, Spurs' chase for a Champions League spot remains strong. However, Postecoglou's goal for the coming seasons is to meet the level of consistency rival clubs have shown in contending for the title over the years.

The North London club last won a league title in 1961 and have been on a 16-year trophy drought since winning the League Cup in 2008.

Spurs finished third in the 2015-16 season and second in 2016-17. They finished third again in 2018 and lost their first Champions League final to Liverpool in 2019.

"Look, you try and win every competition you're in," Postecoglou said in an interview with TNT Sports. "But ultimately for me, it's about trying to make this club champion of the Premier League.

"That's got to be the ultimate goal ... It's not easy, you're competing against some top clubs that have been at this a lot longer ... so we've got a bit of catching up to do.

"The most challenging bit is to get to where they are on a consistent basis. In a one-off year, maybe you could do it. But a consistent basis is where we should try and pitch ourselves."

Spurs, who are in fourth place, have picked up 60 points. They are level with fifth-placed Aston Villa on points but have a game in hand.

