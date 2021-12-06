Spurs climb to fifth with comfortable win over Norwich

Sports

Reuters
06 December, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 01:31 pm

Related News

Spurs climb to fifth with comfortable win over Norwich

"I think we have a good mentality. Step by step we work very hard a and try to put on the pitch what Antonio gives us. Our style of play is aggressive now with a lot of intensity. We are doing very well," Moura said.

Reuters
06 December, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 01:31 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

An early goal from Lucas Moura and two after halftime from Davinson Sanchez and Son Heung-min ensured a third successive Premier League win for Tottenham Hotspur as they beat Norwich City 3-0 at home on Sunday.

Victory lifted Spurs into fifth place with 25 points from 14 matches, 10 points off the top of the table but with a game in hand, as new manager Antonio Conte continued to make an impact.

Moura gave the home side a 10th-minute lead with a shot from outside the penalty area that proved as impressive a finish as the slick build-up that led to it.

Sanchez thrashed home a loose ball from close range from Son's corner to double the lead after 67 minutes and effectively snuff out some enterprising passages of play from struggling Norwich.

Ten minutes later Son held off the visiting defence to work himself into position and smash the ball past Tim Krul in the Norwich goal.

Defeat for the Canaries was the first since Dean Smith took over as manager and left them bottom of the table.

They did create opportunities, however, with Teemu Pukki coming close to snatching a third-minute lead but hitting his shot straight at Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

They were also well-placed to equalise soon after halftime but Adam Idah spurned a close-range chance with the goal at his mercy after Pukki had miscued an initial effort.

Spurs' superior finishing made all the difference even if skipper Harry Kane failed to add to the single league goal he has scored this season.

Moura's effort was powerfully hit, Sanchez showed split second reactions to snap up his goal after Ben Davies had flicked on Son's corner and Son's powerful run past the Norwich defence also resulted in a well-taken goal.

"I think we have a good mentality. Step by step we work very hard a and try to put on the pitch what Antonio gives us. Our style of play is aggressive now with a lot of intensity. We are doing very well," Moura said.

It was the first time Spurs had scored three goals in a home league game this season.

"I think we were in it until the second goal and thought if we got one we could have got something," added Norwich defender Brandon Williams.

"It is not a three-goal game. We were in it at halftime. Lack of concentration and giving space to a team like this, they will finish it off. We need to work on finishing. We have missed big chances to go ahead and control the game."

Football

Tottenham Hotspur / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

3h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

3h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Time to recognise the potential of our thriving furniture industry: Hatil MD 

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

18h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

18h | Videos
Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

18h | Videos
Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21