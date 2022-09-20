'The spotlight should be on the girls, don't steal their thunder': Salahuddin urges media to pay attention to the Saff winning squad

Sports

TBS Report
20 September, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 06:10 pm

Related News

'The spotlight should be on the girls, don't steal their thunder': Salahuddin urges media to pay attention to the Saff winning squad

"Let me be clear. Executive committee members of BFF will be present at the airport to receive the team, and the sports minister will also be there. But I'm afraid the media might ask about my comments if I go there, depriving the team of the attention they so richly deserve," Salahuddin stated.

TBS Report
20 September, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 06:10 pm
&#039;The spotlight should be on the girls, don&#039;t steal their thunder&#039;: Salahuddin urges media to pay attention to the Saff winning squad

During a press conference held on Tuesday to explain why he wouldn't be in Kathmandu on game day, Kazi Salahuddin, president of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), asked the media and supporters to focus solely on the SAFF Women's Championship team.

Although his home is not far from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the four-time president of BFF and SAFF stated that he would prefer to meet the team at the BFF house.

"Let me be clear. Executive committee members of BFF will be present at the airport to receive the team, and the sports minister will also be there. But I'm afraid the media might ask about my comments if I go there, depriving the team of the attention they so richly deserve," Salahuddin stated.

"For these girls, now is the time. The entire spotlight should be on them. Let's concentrate on them tomorrow. Don't steal their thunder," he added.

The BFF president received some backlash for not travelling to Kathmandu to witness and present the winning trophy from a small segment of the media and some users on social media.

"I was torn between going there and staying home. The girls might feel pressured to perform if I'm there, I eventually realized. I informed them that I would be watching from the BFF House and I cancelled my ticket "Salahuddin said.

"As SAFF president, it was my duty to present the trophy to the victorious team, but I felt that my team's welfare came before my duty as SAFF president," he concluded.

Football

Kazi Salahuddin / Bangladesh Women's Football Team / SAFF Women's Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nidrabilash does not incorporate any striking colours or catchy decor elements. It is adorned with earthy hues and natural materials, amidst lush greenery. Photo: Roofliners Studio of Architecture

Nidrabilash: Tying generations through the power of architecture

8h | Habitat
Photo: Reuters

Is the Commonwealth still relevant for Bangladesh? Yes, no and a 'dormant' yes

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

5m | Videos
No obstacle could stop the girls of Kalsindur!

No obstacle could stop the girls of Kalsindur!

10m | Videos
Another Asian street food getting popular in Dhaka

Another Asian street food getting popular in Dhaka

10m | Videos
The story of the struggle of our women players

The story of the struggle of our women players

10m | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination