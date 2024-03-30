Sports organiser Mohammad Yousuf passes away

Mohammad Yousuf, vice-president of Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) and veteran sports organiser, passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the Evercare Hospital in Chattogram today (Saturday).

Yousuf, who was acting general secretary of the BHF's previous committee, breathed his last at 9.30 am at the age of 61, said a press release.

He left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

His namaj-e-janaza will be held after Asr prayers at the Chittagong Mehdi Bagh CDA Jam-e-Mosque. He will be buried at the Garibullah Shah Mazar Graveyard following the janaza.

In a condolence message, the BHF President and its all executive committee members expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Yousuf and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family, the release added.