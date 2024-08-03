Sports Journalists' human chain demands justice for brutality against students and citizens

The human chain, which began at noon on Saturday in front of Gate 1 of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, was attended by more than a hundred journalists from various media outlets. At the end of the human chain, a minute of silence was observed to honor those who lost their lives due to the brutality.

ATM Sayeduzzaman, Sports Editor of Kaler Kantho, said, "There are no words to express the grief over what has happened in recent days, in the month of July, and what is still happening now. I am here not just as a sports journalist, but as a free citizen of an independent country. I am heartbroken and deeply saddened."

Calling for justice, he added, "We should have raised our voices earlier. This brutality must be stopped at any cost. Those who are in relevant positions have not done so. I am not sure how many more years we will have to carry the repercussions of the incidents that have occurred. I demand a proper investigation of each incident, not just a superficial one."

Sayeduzzaman further emphasized the need for a discrimination-free society, saying, "As free citizens of an independent country, no one should be deprived of their rights. This country is ours; it belongs to no one individual. We did not fight in the Liberation War, but this war for independence is a matter of pride for all of us. It is not anyone's property. It is now time for realization. I don't want quantity, I want quality life. A life where I can go to my office safely from home, my child can go to school safely, and my elderly parents can receive proper medical care."

Rezwan Uz Zaman, a special correspondent for Channel 24, said, "We demand justice for every murder. Our one and only demand is to establish justice. We believe that if we can turn this demand into a mass movement from all sides, then this demand will be fulfilled."

Senior sports journalist Shamim Chowdhury from NewsG24.com spoke about journalists killed while covering the anti-discrimination movement, saying, "We still do not know the exact number of deaths in this movement. We are hearing different numbers from different sources. Among them, five journalists were killed while performing their duties. On behalf of the sports journalists, we pray for the eternal peace of their souls. Professionally, they were our colleagues, and we first demand a proper and credible investigation into each death."

Senior sports journalist Noman Mohammad spoke about the future generation in his address, saying, "We are here out of a sense of responsibility. I saw a UNICEF report stating that 32 children have died. That child could have been mine or yours. It could have been anyone's child. So, for whom are we building this country? For whom are we trying to construct this nation? For our future generation."

"If they are not safe in this country, then who is? That is why we, the sports journalists, are standing here with a demand – to stop the brutality against students and citizens that has been happening for more than the past two weeks. This must end swiftly. There should be no more untimely deaths. We demand the assurance of natural deaths," he said.