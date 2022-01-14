Sports Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again

Reuters
14 January, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 01:28 pm

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used discretionary powers to again cancel Djokovic's visa, after a court quashed an earlier revocation and released him from immigration detention on Monday

Photo: Reuters
The Australian government cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time on Friday, saying the world tennis No 1, unvaccinated for Covid-19, may pose a risk to the community.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used discretionary powers to again cancel Djokovic's visa, after a court quashed an earlier revocation and released him from immigration detention on Monday.

"Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so," Hawke said in a statement.

