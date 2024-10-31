Sports adviser awards Tk1 crore to Bangladesh team, BCB gives Tk20 lakh

The Bangladesh team, which clinched the SAFF Women's Championship title for the second consecutive time, has returned home. Arriving at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the afternoon, the team was taken to the BFF building in an open-top bus, reaching around 7 p.m. There, Sabina, Rituparna, Tahura, and the others were warmly welcomed by Sports Advisor Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan.

Later, speaking to the media, the sports advisor announced one crore taka reward for the women's team. This prize was awarded to the champions on behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Even before the announcement, he handed over a cheque for one crore taka to Bangladesh captain Sabina Khatun and coach Peter Butler in the presence of several BFF officials.

Earlier in the afternoon, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Faruque Ahmed had also announced a reward for the women's football team. During the lunch break on Day 3 of the Bangladesh-South Africa Test in Chattogram, he expressed his excitement, stating, "The BCB will reward them. I am pleased to be able to honour them in some way. They have made us proud twice in a row."

Later in the evening, BCB issued a statement declaring a reward of Tk20 lakh taka for the women's team. Last year, following their championship win, the board, under Nazmul Hasan Papon's leadership, had awarded Sabina, Sanjida, and their teammates with a cash prize of Tk50 lakh.