Sporting CP dedicates third kit to CR7

Sports

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 06:55 pm

Related News

Sporting CP dedicates third kit to CR7

The black and yellow uniform, which the Portuguese club will wear as their third kit for the 2023–24 season, will be imprinted with the letters "CR7".

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 06:55 pm
Sporting CP dedicates third kit to CR7

Sporting CP, Cristiano Ronaldo's first professional team, plans to commemorate the player's 20th debut anniversary with a specially created third jersey for the 2023–24 campaign.

On 29 September 2002, Ronaldo made his professional debut against SC Braga in a 4-2 defeat. Sporting has created a special shirt as an homage to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in celebration of one of the club's greatest academy products.

The black and yellow uniform, which the Portuguese club will wear as their third kit for the 2023–24 season, will be imprinted with the letters "CR7".

Before joining Manchester United in the summer of 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo played 31 times for Sporting CP, tallying five goals and six assists.

Also, today marks 20 years since a young Ronaldo stunned Manchester United in a preseason match. With a brilliant performance, he stopped seasoned United squad veterans in their tracks, spurring the Red Devils to decide to sign the player.

 

Football

cristiano ronaldo / Sporting cp

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

During the Dubai International Fashion Week in 2019, Tasmim Zobaear made his international debut. Photo: Courtesy

Tasmim Zobaear: Bridging cultures through haute couture

14h | Mode
Photo: Shajgoj

4 monsoon skincare tips to get glowing and shiny skin

14h | Mode
Roger Gwynn was the man behind some of the most iconic photographs of pre-independence Dhaka. Illustration: TBS

Roger Gwynn and Bangladesh: A friendship six decades in the making

16h | Panorama
Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

5h | TBS Food
The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

7h | TBS Economy
Sophie Starts new life after separation

Sophie Starts new life after separation

6h | TBS World
A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic