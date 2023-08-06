Sporting CP dedicates third kit to CR7

Sporting CP, Cristiano Ronaldo's first professional team, plans to commemorate the player's 20th debut anniversary with a specially created third jersey for the 2023–24 campaign.

On 29 September 2002, Ronaldo made his professional debut against SC Braga in a 4-2 defeat. Sporting has created a special shirt as an homage to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in celebration of one of the club's greatest academy products.

The black and yellow uniform, which the Portuguese club will wear as their third kit for the 2023–24 season, will be imprinted with the letters "CR7".

Before joining Manchester United in the summer of 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo played 31 times for Sporting CP, tallying five goals and six assists.

Also, today marks 20 years since a young Ronaldo stunned Manchester United in a preseason match. With a brilliant performance, he stopped seasoned United squad veterans in their tracks, spurring the Red Devils to decide to sign the player.